Donald Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine Coming As Soon As October

HNGN Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine Coming As Soon As OctoberUnited States President Donald Trump has claimed that as soon as October, Americans could expect to see the distribution of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. Several medical experts have disagreed with the president and CDC Director Robert Redfield has argued with Trump on the efficacy of face masks.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Turbulent Town Hall

Trump’s Turbulent Town Hall 02:17

 During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump was pressed on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to a national mask mandate.

