Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills boy, 6

Terra Daily Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills boy, 6Houston (AFP) Sept 28, 2020

The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration after the death of six-year-old boy infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later found in his community's water supply. The child died on September 8 following an infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism that breeds in the warm, fresh water of lakes and rivers and of poorly maintained swimming pools
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Child Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba, Disaster Declaration Issued

Texas Child Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba, Disaster Declaration Issued 01:03

 After a 6-year-old boy died from a brain-eating amoeba in Southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration after water samples tested positive for the deadly ameba.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Leaders Say It Could Take Up To 3 Months To Eradicate Brain-Eating Amoeba That Killed 6-Year-Old [Video]

Texas Leaders Say It Could Take Up To 3 Months To Eradicate Brain-Eating Amoeba That Killed 6-Year-Old

Questions continue in a Texas county where a 6-year-old died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 31:06Published
Expect Afternoon Update On Deadly Amoeba Found In Lake Jackson Water [Video]

Expect Afternoon Update On Deadly Amoeba Found In Lake Jackson Water

Expect Afternoon Update On Deadly Amoeba Found In Lake Jackson Water

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:34Published
Don't Drink The Water: Texas Town's Water Supply Contains Brain-Eating Bug [Video]

Don't Drink The Water: Texas Town's Water Supply Contains Brain-Eating Bug

Residents of eight communities around Lake Jackson, Texas, were warned on Saturday not to use tap water for anything other than flushing toilets. That's because a rare brain-eating amoeba was found in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Texas issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy

 The governor of Texas has issued a disaster declaration after the death of a six-year-old boy infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later found in his...
News24

Texas child dies from brain-eating amoeba, water testing underway

 The death of a 6-year-old boy in southeast Texas has sparked an investigation into the area's water supply. Josiah McIntyre died on September 8 in Lake Jackson,...
CBS News

News24.com | Cleanup efforts for brain-eating amoeba could take months, Texas warns

 Texas officials said on Tuesday it could take several months to ensure the public water system in Lake Jackson, Texas, is free of a brain-eating amoeba that...
News24


Tweets about this

KamalAnalysis

Kamal analysis Texas On Alert Over Brain Eating Amoeba After 6 Years Child Dies From Br... https://t.co/Bw2aNkVgjl via @YouTube 3 hours ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @manilabulletin: Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills boy, 6 https://t.co/cQXHxolRYR 4 hours ago

Navy_Lady_45

Coleen RT @TexaLonestar: 2020 GO AWAY...Seriously what else is coming our way? Governor Abbott has declared a state of emergency....#braineatinga… 4 hours ago

jimjameswhelan

J.J. Whelan - 💚 🌎 @Mike_P_Williams @emrazz Sort of like a brain-eating amoeba? https://t.co/8DLzBXDIej 5 hours ago

RISHIRAJARYAN5

RISHI RAJ ARYAN RT @ndtv: Texas On Alert After Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Boy, 6 https://t.co/4j1kVih73t https://t.co/C4WlNMmyIM 5 hours ago

believer_dhawal

Dhawal Agrawal RT @livemint: Texas on alert after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old boy https://t.co/VladIRz0fO https://t.co/FlgMb9iIZj 12 hours ago

mallika___bhave

مکتوب 1. Maharashtra's Palghar district is on alert against the spread of congo fever- tickborne viral disease. 2. Texas… https://t.co/sz5VWZI5bG 12 hours ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen Texas county on alert over brain-eating amoeba after death of 6-year-old https://t.co/cv0CrvjVfr https://t.co/BbklAKUFis 12 hours ago