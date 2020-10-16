Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Smaller, Closer Than First Thought
Canberra, Australia Oct 16, 2020
It may be another 100,000 years until the giant red star Betelgeuse dies in a fiery explosion, according to a new study by an international team of researchers. The study, led by Dr. Meridith Joyce from The Australian National University (ANU), not only gives Betelgeuse a new lease on life, but shows it is both smaller and closer to Earth than previously thought. Dr. Joyce says the supergi