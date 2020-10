Hurricane Zeta heads for Mexico's Caribbean coast Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Oct 27, 2020



Mexican authorities on Monday warned residents and tourists to shelter indoors as a Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Oct 27, 2020Mexican authorities on Monday warned residents and tourists to shelter indoors as a hurricane barreled towards the Caribbean coast - the second this month. Zeta strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said. On Monday evening Zeta was located about 45 miles (70 k 👓 View full article