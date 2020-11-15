Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla's Elon Musk tests positive -- and negative -- for virus

Terra Daily Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Tesla's Elon Musk tests positive -- and negative -- for virusLos Angeles (AFP) Nov 13, 2020

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while also testing negative, offering a skeptical view of the validity of the procedures. In a series of tweets early Friday, Musk said he had conflicting results from rapid "antigen" tests for Covid-19 after he had "mild sniffles & cough & slight fever" in recent days. "Something extremely bogus is going on. W
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results

Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results 01:13

 Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results. Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19. . The Tesla CEO said he’d been experiencing mild cold-like symptoms over the past few days, including “mild sniffles," a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19 [Video]

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Seadream Yacht Club Ship Forced to Return to Shore After Passenger Tests Positive for COVI [Video]

Seadream Yacht Club Ship Forced to Return to Shore After Passenger Tests Positive for COVI

Passengers were required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of traveling.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:53Published
Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts [Video]

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts

Ticketmaster to Reportedly Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Vaccinations for Concerts. According to 'Billboard,' which reported the plan on Wednesday. Ticketmaster will have customers use..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tests positive and negative for COVID-19, casts doubts on seriousness of pandemic

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 in a series of four tests yesterday. The CEO, who has...
Upworthy

Elon Musk Claims He Tested Positive and Negative for COVID-19 After Taking Numerous Rapid Tests

Elon Musk Claims He Tested Positive and Negative for COVID-19 After Taking Numerous Rapid Tests CEO and billionaire Elon Musk said he tested both positive and negative after taking four rapid tests for COVID-19. Musk stated he had the symptoms and is now...
HNGN

News24.com | Tesla's Elon Musk tests positive - and negative - for virus

 Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while also testing negative, offering a skeptical view of the validity of the...
News24