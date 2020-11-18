Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ExoMars parachute testing moves forward

ESA Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
ExoMars parachute testing moves forwardThe parachute system that will help deliver the Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover to Mars has completed the first full-scale high altitude drop test with redesigned elements following two unsuccessful tests last year. Parachute extraction and deceleration proceeded as expected, the test vehicle landed safely and the test parachutes were recovered. However, some canopy damage occurred, pointing to the early inflation process for the focus of further improvements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like