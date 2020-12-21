Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Learning from three centuries of smallpox epidemics in London, UK

Science Daily Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Learning from three centuries of smallpox epidemics in London, UKThe current COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge of interest in the study of infectious disease transmission, and how control measures could change the course of the pandemic. New research examines the history of recorded smallpox epidemics in London.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Study details smallpox epidemics in London over three centuries

Study details smallpox epidemics in London over three centuries Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020 Using mortality data collected over the course of 300 years, a pair of researchers have traced the history of smallpox...
Terra Daily

Researchers Track And Analyze Smallpox Epidemics Over Three Centuries

Researchers Track And Analyze Smallpox Epidemics Over Three Centuries Researchers from McMaster University have studied and analyzed thousands of weekly records documenting the deaths of smallpox victims in London, England over the...
Eurasia Review