Learning from three centuries of smallpox epidemics in London, UK Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge of interest in the study of infectious disease transmission, and how control measures could change the course of the pandemic. New research examines the history of recorded smallpox epidemics in London. The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge of interest in the study of infectious disease transmission, and how control measures could change the course of the pandemic. New research examines the history of recorded smallpox epidemics in London. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Study details smallpox epidemics in London over three centuries Washington DC (UPI) Dec 21, 2020 Using mortality data collected over the course of 300 years, a pair of researchers have traced the history of smallpox...

Terra Daily 4 days ago



Researchers Track And Analyze Smallpox Epidemics Over Three Centuries Researchers from McMaster University have studied and analyzed thousands of weekly records documenting the deaths of smallpox victims in London, England over the...

Eurasia Review 4 days ago





