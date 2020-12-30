Turkey to start using China's Covid-19 vaccine after strong results Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Istanbul (AFP) Dec 24, 2020



Turkey will receive its first shipment of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. Ankara in the next few days will also sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 4.5 million doses, with the option to buy 30 million more from the US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner, Koca s Istanbul (AFP) Dec 24, 2020Turkey will receive its first shipment of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. Ankara in the next few days will also sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 4.5 million doses, with the option to buy 30 million more from the US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner, Koca s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

