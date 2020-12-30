Global  
 

Turkey to start using China's Covid-19 vaccine after strong results

Terra Daily Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Turkey to start using China's Covid-19 vaccine after strong resultsIstanbul (AFP) Dec 24, 2020

Turkey will receive its first shipment of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine within days as preliminary domestic tests showed it was 91% effective, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. Ankara in the next few days will also sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 4.5 million doses, with the option to buy 30 million more from the US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner, Koca s
