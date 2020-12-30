Global  
 

Space Force Guardians recognized for superior performance

Space Daily Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Space Force Guardians recognized for superior performanceArlington VA. (AFNS) Dec 25, 2020

Guardians from around the world gathered virtually Dec. 11 to reflect on their contributions and to recognize high achieving individuals for their performance during the U.S. Space Force's first year of operation. The formal recognition was led by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Space For
