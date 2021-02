Washington DC (UPI) Feb 27, 2021



NASA will take the first steps Sunday toward a major addition to the International Space Station's solar panels during a two-person spacewalk. Astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover plan to exit the space station around 6 a.m. EST for the 6 1/2-hour expedition some 250 miles above the Earth. Rubins and Glover will prepare for the installation of six new solar arrays, which NASA