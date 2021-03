Orlando FL (UPI) Mar 30, 2021



A fourth Starship rocket prototype for Elon Musk's SpaceX launch company exploded after a test flight on Tuesday morning in South Texas. As with previous test flights, SpaceX flew Starship - model SN11 - to over 6 miles high above the launch facility about 180 miles south of Corpus Christi. The rocket then glided on wing flaps back to the launch pad. Heavy fog and problems with the video