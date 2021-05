New York (AFP) May 4, 2021



If a bottle of Petrus 2000 that Christie's is selling tastes out of this world it might be because it aged for 14 months aboard the International Space Station. Christie's hopes the bottle, now up for grabs in a private sale, will fetch $1 million, which would make it the most expensive wine ever sold. The bottle is one of a batch of 12 that European startup Space Cargo Unlimited sent in