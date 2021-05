Mahuva, India (AFP) May 19, 2021



Eighty-nine people remained missing in India and hundreds of thousands were without power on Wednesday in the wake of a major cyclone, adding to the country's woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths. Slamming the western coast late Tuesday, Cyclone Tauktae was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change