A species of ancient human, nicknamed the "Dragon man", has replaced Neanderthals as humankind's closest relative, researchers have found.Humans and Neanderthals are thought to be intrinsically linked, evolutionary siblings who...Full Article
'Dragon man' replaces Neanderthals as humankind's closest relative
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Dragon man' fossil may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative
A near-perfectly preserved ancient human fossil known as the Harbin cranium sits in the Geoscience Museum in Hebei GEO University...
Science Daily