Florida condo death toll 32, Storm Elsa complicates search

Surfside, United States (AFP) July 6, 2021



Rescuers raced Tuesday to search the site of a deadly condo tower collapse in Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa barreled closer, threatening the operation with torrential downpours and strong winds. The death toll from the June 24 disaster in Surfside rose overnight to 32 as search teams found four more bodies in the rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. Twent