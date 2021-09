Shenzhen, China (AFP) Sept 14, 2021



Dozens of anxious investors protested outside the headquarters of troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande Tuesday, after the debt-laden firm conceded it was under "tremendous pressure" and may not be able to meet its repayments. Evergrande's plight has raised fears of a contagion across the debt-mired Chinese property sector - which accounts for more than a quarter of the world's second-