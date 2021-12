The Hague (AFP) Dec 6, 2021



The battle against coronavirus has been a long one, and now the Netherlands is drafting in soldiers to prop up hospitals as cases spike and beds fill up. Helped by 50 members of the military with medical backgrounds, the UMC Utrecht hospital has opened a second care unit which can take patients with Covid-19 from across the region. "What we are try to do here is to increase the amount of