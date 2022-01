Nuku'Alofa, Tonga (AFP) Jan 15, 2022



Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption - heard in neighbouring countries - triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsun