Petatan (Isla De Petatan), Mexico (AFP) Jan 29, 2022



A town in western Mexico where thousands of American white pelicans migrate is hoping to turn the birds into a global tourist draw - and recoup losses from the Covid-19 pandemic. Petatan Island, located on Lake Chapala in Michoacan state, plays seasonal host to the birds, which head south in search of warmth and food. Many locals note that the migration pattern is similar to the renown