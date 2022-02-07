Cyclone Batsirai kills 10, displaces nearly 48,000 in Madagascar

Mahanoro, Madagascar (AFP) Feb 6, 2022



Cyclone Batsirai killed at least 10 people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck Madagascar overnight, the national disaster management agency said on Sunday. The cyclone later weakened but not before wreaking havoc in the poor Indian Ocean island nation which is still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year. Parts of the country were lashed with heavy rains and wind