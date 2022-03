London (AFP) Feb 28, 2022



Europe's stock markets sank Monday after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on a higher alert. In early deals, London's FTSE 100 index of top companies shed 1.4 percent to 7,384,68 points. BP's share price slumped 6.0 percent after the British energy giant signalled its exit from Russia. BP an