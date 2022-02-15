Russia Says Some Forces Pulling Back Amid Ukraine Crisis

Russia Says Some Forces Pulling Back Amid Ukraine Crisis

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

That muddied efforts to determine...

Full Article