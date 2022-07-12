US firefighters race to protect Yosemite's giant sequoias

US firefighters race to protect Yosemite's giant sequoias

Terra Daily

Published

Yosemite National Park, United States (AFP) July 11, 2022

Hundreds of firefighters scrambled Monday to prevent a wildfire engulfing an area of rare giant sequoia trees in California's Yosemite National Park. The Washburn fire, in the world-renowned Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, was first reported on July 7 and doubled in size over the weekend to 2,340 acres (946 hectares), according to a park report. Yosemite's fire management service said

Full Article