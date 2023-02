Washington (AFP) Feb 27, 2023



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Monday, with officials citing problems with ground systems. The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission was scheduled to depart the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:45 am (0645 GMT), carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and the second Emirati to voyage to space. But just two minutes before lift-off,