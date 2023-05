Los Angeles (AFP) May 22, 2023



Typhoon Mawar is bearing down on the US territory of Guam in the Pacific packing ferocious winds and could hit the island on Wednesday, forecasters said. As of 0900 GMT Monday, the storm was just under 500 kilometers (300 miles) from Hagatna, the capital of the island of 170,000 people, said the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. "Heavy rainfall is likely to develop tonight through the nex