Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Brisbane Roar: Robbie Fowler´s men battle back

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Brisbane Roar came from behind to defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 for only their third win of the A-League season. Robbie Fowler’s side started Wednesday with only goal difference keeping them above bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Jets and their struggles looked set to continue when captain Mitchell Duke gave hosts Wanderers a fifth-minute lead. But Brisbane battled […]

The post Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Brisbane Roar: Robbie Fowler´s men battle back appeared first on Soccer News.
