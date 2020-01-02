Global  

Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd: Blades 'didn't lay a glove' on Liverpool - Chris Wilder

BBC Sport Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is disappointed with the way his side played in their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool and feels they "didn't lay a glove" on the Premier League leaders.
Wilder: Rodwell training with Sheff Utd [Video]Wilder: Rodwell training with Sheff Utd

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester United

Just over two years since leaving League One, Chris Wilder’s fifth-placed Blades are bidding to retain their status as the top ‘United’ in the country.

Recent related news from verified sources

Wilder picks out the areas Liverpool excel in after succumbing to Reds class

Chris Wilder was full of admiration for the performance opponents Liverpool put on at Anfield that resulted in a new Premier League record. The post Wilder...
Team Talk

Sheffield United 1-1 Watford: Blades couldn't find 'final bit of quality' says Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United side couldn't find the "final bit of quality" they needed in their 1-1 draw with Watford.
BBC Sport


