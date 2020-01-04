BBL: Melbourne Stars defeats Melbourne Renegades by 8 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat as Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Saturday.

