Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup third round: Carlo Ancelotti says Toffees must be 'perfect'

BBC Sport Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's "game has to be complete" if they are to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup on Sunday.
News video: Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold

Ancelotti's Everton transfer plans on hold 01:58

 Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after Sunday's FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool.

Klopp calls for player protection as he hits out at ´incredible´ prospect of FA Cup replay

Jurgen Klopp urged English football to get its priorities right as he questioned the “incredible” possibility of Liverpool having to play an FA Cup...
SoccerNews.com

Everton staff member admits Carlo Ancelotti joining Toffees over Arsenal is 'strange'

Everton staff member admits Carlo Ancelotti joining Toffees over Arsenal is 'strange'Everton pulled off a major coup in hiring Carlo Ancelotti but not everyone sees the move as a good thing
Daily Star


