Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25,000 by NBA for 'verbally abusing' referee

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected for his outburst earlier this week, and now the NBA has taken $25,000 out of his pocket.



Warriors' Kerr fined $25000 for verbally abusing referee The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night.

Warriors' Kerr fined for behavior after Sacramento ejection NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the...

