Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25,000 by NBA for 'verbally abusing' referee

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected for his outburst earlier this week, and now the NBA has taken $25,000 out of his pocket.
