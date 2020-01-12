Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aston Villa vs Man City live - build-up, team news and updates from Premier League clash

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa vs Man City live - build-up, team news and updates from Premier League clashAston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE | BirminghamLive brings you updates from Villa's clash with the champions at Villa Park, as Dean Smtih's men look to pull clear of relegation trouble.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich 00:51

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender suffered a hip injury in last weekend's FA Cup draw with Wolves and there had been reports he could be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aguero: I want to keep scoring [Video]Aguero: I want to keep scoring

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero broke two long standing Premier League goal-scoring records after his hat-trick against Aston Villa and said he has to thank his teammates for their help.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:27Published

Guardiola: Aguero is incredible [Video]Guardiola: Aguero is incredible

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out record-breaking striker Sergio Aguero out for praise after his side thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Team news, line-ups, more ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Follow latest updates as the Manchester rivals clash in the Carabao Cup
Independent

Aston Villa sent Jack Grealish transfer advice as striker makes Premier League demand

Dean Smith's side continue to look at strengthening their side following injuries to first-team pair Tom Heaton and Wesley as the January window kicks into gear
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this

avfcnewsgossip

AVFC News & Gossip RT @LuvThay: Aston Villa vs Manchester City <<<>><><*&* *&*^ Live STREAM IN ♚🏆 Live Stream ➤👉 https://t.co/JT3szUQdDJ Live Stream ➤👉… 9 seconds ago

MdxTdx

Marie Donn Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City 🔥⚡💥Live Stream – Links below [email protected]#@!# 🏆 👇 👇 👇 👇 Mobile Stream –… https://t.co/D3QFbzS75c 23 seconds ago

mairesegura

mairely 🔴 Focus 🔴 👉 Aston Villa vs Manchester City ⚽️👈 🕹 Villa Park Stadium LIVE NOW 👍 ✖️ ⚡ Mobile And PC ➤… https://t.co/EBY5WTm7u2 32 seconds ago

FOOT516

FOOT-5 Aston Villa v Man City Premier League LIVE STREAM Link.https://t.co/qd7r851I5I #AVLMCI https://t.co/vXXY5dY1IS 2 minutes ago

LuvThay

Thay MANU Aston Villa vs Manchester City <<<>><><*&* *&*^ Live STREAM IN ♚🏆 Live Stream ➤👉 https://t.co/JT3szUQdDJ Liv… https://t.co/WTJoYEZJpJ 3 minutes ago

Joseyared1

Jose Yared big game LIVE STREAM English 🚩 🏮 Aston Villa vs Manchester City 🔬🔫💣 LIVE Today 😍😍 🔽 🔽 🔽 🔽 🔽 • Mobile ➤… https://t.co/91QtfZiVnl 3 minutes ago

rebekahjuliah

gatonahdanight RT @KipkorirDickson: Aston Villa ✖️ Manchester City 🆚 NOW {free live 4k & hd} Mobile HD👉 https://t.co/rbRjBF7iKF PC 👉 https://t.co/rbRjB… 3 minutes ago

KipkorirDickson

KOORA REAL MADRID Aston Villa ✖️ Manchester City 🆚 NOW {free live 4k & hd} Mobile HD👉 https://t.co/rbRjBF7iKF PC 👉… https://t.co/zCCrCPIV4f 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.