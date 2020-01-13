Global  

After Astros' sign-stealing suspensions, Red Sox are next — and Alex Cora's punishment will be harsh

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to rule on the fate of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who as Astros bench coach helped concoct sign-stealing system.
Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox's Alex Cora, implicated in MLB report on Astros' cheating scandal, will face penalties soon

MLB handed out harsh penalties against the Astros on Monday
CBS Sports

Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign-stealing…Championship game tonight…Baylor reaches second spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been fired after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s...
Seattle Times

CarlMacGowan

Carl MacGowan Big baseball news: Astros fired their manager and GM after they were suspended in sign-stealing scandal. What it me… https://t.co/SwmmTNY8iN 11 seconds ago

jazz_155

Jasmine✨ RT @Ken_Rosenthal: BREAKING: Per sources, MLB’s penalties for #Astros include: *One-year suspensions for GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hin… 12 seconds ago

DJ_Night_Wolf

🎧 🎶 New York Savages 🎶 🎧 RT @Ken_Rosenthal: More on penalties: MLB has placed former #Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman on its ineligible list. Discipline for #Re… 27 seconds ago

AJLeslie_

AJ Leslie RT @CNN: Houston Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane fired the team's manager & general manager after Major League Baseball found the Astro… 33 seconds ago

Falkner

Mark Falkner RT @detnews_sports: UPDATE: Astros fire AJ Hinch, general manager after season-long ban for team's sign-stealing https://t.co/KVgpoBofhG ht… 55 seconds ago

sscxox

silvia 👾 RT @cnnbrk: The Houston Astros fire their manager and GM after they were punished for cheating during the team's World Series title-winning… 1 minute ago

BradGalli

Brad Galli What a day in baseball: the Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow hours after MLB suspended them for ele… https://t.co/ujQSpgEWln 1 minute ago

NewsTimes

The News-Times Astros fire A.J. Hinch, Jeff Luhnow after MLB report into sign-stealing https://t.co/QCaoFyBPAO 2 minutes ago

