Wales Six Nations squad announcement Live: Wayne Pivac names squad as Nick Tompkins 'set for call-up'

悩める梟 RT @WalesRugby: LIVE: The Wales Six Nations squad announcement is imminent at 11am https://t.co/9wq2hmukN5 10 minutes ago i sport Read the full story on the Wales #SixNations squad here: https://t.co/ADNZ0C3fFd 12 minutes ago Emiko Wales Six Nations squad announcement Live https://t.co/sHlhN55fSA 18 minutes ago Ruck Rugby🏉 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 😲England U20 star ⚡️Louis Rees-Zammit Thoughts on the squad?!#6nations https://t.co/7t1Zmmgly5 29 minutes ago WalesOnline Rugby LIVE: The Wales Six Nations squad announcement is imminent at 11am https://t.co/9wq2hmukN5 35 minutes ago Beth Brigette RT @WalesRugby: It's Six Nations squad announcement day https://t.co/9wq2hmukN5 1 hour ago Andy Howell RT @WalesRugby: Pivac will announce the players he has chosen to defend the Grand Slam tomorrow morning https://t.co/ZdqBC6p9r4 2 hours ago Andy Howell RT @WalesRugby: The potential 35-man Wales Six Nations squad to be named today https://t.co/ZdqBC6GKPE 2 hours ago