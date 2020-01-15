Sick Ronaldo ruled out of Coppa Italia clash as Juventus face Udinese

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of Juventus’ Coppa Italia clash with Udinese on Wednesday after falling ill. Juventus announced the former Real Madrid forward would miss the last-16 match, dealing a blow to boss Maurizio Sarri ahead of kick-off. The club issued a statement on Twitter that read: “Cristiano Ronaldo was struck by a bout […]



