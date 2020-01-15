Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sick Ronaldo ruled out of Coppa Italia clash as Juventus face Udinese

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of Juventus’ Coppa Italia clash with Udinese on Wednesday after falling ill. Juventus announced the former Real Madrid forward would miss the last-16 match, dealing a blow to boss Maurizio Sarri ahead of kick-off. The club issued a statement on Twitter that read: “Cristiano Ronaldo was struck by a bout […]

The post Sick Ronaldo ruled out of Coppa Italia clash as Juventus face Udinese appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots [Video]What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans! Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. But when his football career does come to an end, CNN reports the 34-year-old says he'd like to go into..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Juve's Sarri says there is no disagreement with Cristiano Ronaldo [Video]Juve's Sarri says there is no disagreement with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri says there is no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted in a 1-0 win over AC Milan earlier this month.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Juventus 4-0 Udinese: Dybala double sinks Udinese as Juve hit four without sick Ronaldo

Juventus made light of the absence of a sick Cristiano Ronaldo as their Argentinian connection dazzled in a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Udinese. The onset of...
SoccerNews.com

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring streak pushes Juventus to top spot

*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his goal-scoring streak to six consecutive league games as Juventus took top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-1 win at...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Cristiano Ronaldo was hit by sinusitis on Wednesday, meaning he missed Juventus' last-16 clash with Udinese in the… https://t.co/44PIZ489Cu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.