Sport24.co.za | Juventus score 'goal of rare beauty' in Italian Cup cruise

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo was too ill to play, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on the bench, but Juventus and AC Milan still cruised into the last eight of the Italian Cup.
