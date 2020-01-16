Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
