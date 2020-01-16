News Breakouts Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets... https://t.co/J5cUO4tb3L 31 minutes ago News Breakouts Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets, https://t.co/1p3tqfV7fI 32 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets https://t.co/6Xct4Y3Xma https://t.co/x6y9rO6EL9 32 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/dXhLvWhvHU Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, t… https://t.co/9cvagUk1p2 53 minutes ago Kevin @cloudnme I’ve thought about him and he would interest me. He brings an attitude that the Astros might want to embo… https://t.co/kK0WZOtUCW 1 day ago Parker Daugherty RT @AndrewBrandt: The Astros scandal, as all cheating in sports, brings up the tough question: where is the "line" that we allow teams to g… 1 day ago Andrew Brandt The Astros scandal, as all cheating in sports, brings up the tough question: where is the "line" that we allow team… https://t.co/lYILcqidfp 1 day ago Drew I hope Brodie Cohen and Beltran cook up a cheating scandal that brings me the WS I have wanted forever. I would gla… https://t.co/sKo87z8dFC 2 days ago