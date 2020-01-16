Global  

Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
News video: Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  01:10

 Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora. Both Cora and Beltran were involved in the intricate...

