Sport24.co.za | Lloyd Harris reaches maiden ATP final

News24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
South Africa's Lloyd Harris has reached a maiden final at ATP level after beating America's Tommy Paul in Adelaide.
Sport24.co.za | On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide

Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached the semi-finals of the ATP event in Adelaide, Australia.
News24

Sport24.co.za | SA's Harris blown away in Adelaide final by red-hot Rublev

South African Lloyd Harris' gallant run at the Adelaide International ended in defeat in the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev.
News24

