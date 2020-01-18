Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd transfer preference explained by Sporting Lisbon boss

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United is becoming more and more likely after the Portuguese midfielder played in Sporting Lisbon’s defeat to Benfica on Friday night

