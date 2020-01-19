No. 1 Ashleigh Barty clinches historic title

*Adelaide:* Ashleigh Barty ended a nine-year Australian home title drought on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International. The world number one became the first Aussie woman to lift a trophy on a home court since Jarmila Wolfe won Hobart in 2011. Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager ...

