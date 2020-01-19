Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty clinches historic title

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
*Adelaide:* Ashleigh Barty ended a nine-year Australian home title drought on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International. The world number one became the first Aussie woman to lift a trophy on a home court since Jarmila Wolfe won Hobart in 2011. Barty beat 24th-ranked teenager...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ashleigh Barty still on top but gap narrows ahead of Australia Open

Ashleigh Barty still on top but gap narrows ahead of Australia OpenParis: Ashleigh Barty holds on to top spot in the WTA rankings released Monday but Karolina Pliskova has narrowed the gap heading into the Australia Open. Dumped...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-Day

Barty claims Adelaide International title

Australia's Ashleigh Barty has captured her first WTA title on home soil with an emphatic straight-sets victory in the Adelaide International final.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.