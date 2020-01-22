Global  

Paul Merson tells Chelsea FC to sign 32-year-old from PSG

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC should do whatever they can to sign Edinson Cavani from PSG in the January transfer window. The Blues are in the hunt for a top-four finish this season as Frank Lampard looks to steer the west London club to Champions League qualification in his first campaign in charge. Chelsea […]

Paul Merson says Chelsea need to invest in the January transfer window because he doesn't believe the current squad will finish in the top 4.

