Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Vardy scare as Foxes outwit Hammers

LeIcester City FC News Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham https://t.co/wILtS9xn5O https://t.co/ABCb1quOzk 16 minutes ago Sean Cone Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/IWrwI8U9tH 31 minutes ago EGTPromotionsIRE Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/AzJFupS4pg 32 minutes ago EGTPromtionUK Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/Q2AUcCuQBP 32 minutes ago Exec Global Tours Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/5ugLvPmtUO 32 minutes ago EGTGolfTours Vardy injury scare as striker limps off in Leicester's win over West Ham (via @the42_ie) https://t.co/Me0tcbVi15 32 minutes ago Sportskeeda Football Ayoze Perez scored twice as Leicester beat West Ham in the Premier League, but an injury blow for leading scorer Ja… https://t.co/AqjzYDY8JI 51 minutes ago UlsterScotDescendent RT @MailSport: Major scare for Leicester as talisman Jamie Vardy is taken off injured after pulling up and holding his hamstring https://t.… 2 hours ago