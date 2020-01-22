Global  

Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Vardy scare as Foxes outwit Hammers

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City an injury scare before Ayoze Perez proved himself a capable deputy in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over West Ham. Harvey Barnes tapped in Ricardo Pereira’s cross to give Leicester a 24th-minute lead, but the Foxes suffered a potentially major blow shortly before half-time when Premier League top scorer Vardy went off with what looked […]

The post Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Vardy scare as Foxes outwit Hammers appeared first on Soccer News.
