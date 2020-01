Saturday afternoon’s LaLiga Santander meeting between Valencia and Barcelona at Mestalla brings a long-awaited first opportunity for Albert Celades to coach against the club he first joined over three decades ago. Celades, 44, has impressed in a sometimes-difficult situation during his first managerial job in LaLiga this ...



Recent related news from verified sources Barcelona giving their all to be successful under Setien – Ter Stegen Quique Setien is already attempting to implement changes at Barcelona and the players are fully behind him, says Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Former Real Betis coach...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago



Setien surprised by Barcelona players´ attitude Quique Setien has been surprised by the willingness of Barcelona’s players to accept fresh ideas during his “wonderful” first week in charge of the club....

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this