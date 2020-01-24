Global  

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev overcomes nosebleed to clinch win

Friday, 24 January 2020
*Melbourne:* Daniil Medvedev insisted a mid-match nosebleed was not a serious problem as he overcame an underarm serve and stiff resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez Thursday to book his Australian Open third-round ticket. The Russian fourth seed was pressed hard in a competitive first set before grinding down the...
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

Daniil Medvedev overcomes Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Australian Open

Medvedev, a US Open finalist in 2019, arrived in Melbourne in red-hot form, winning all his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before a three-set defeat to...
Zee News

Sport24.co.za | No 'lucky shower' as Medvedev looks to clean up at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev says he won't be relying on a "lucky shower" to bring him good fortune as he bids to upset tennis's established order at the Australian Open.
News24 Also reported by •SifyReuters

tennisquotidien

Tennis Quotidien RT @luciahoff: This is will be a good match. 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka against 2019 UsOpen finalist, Daniil Medvedev. Tho… 28 minutes ago

khudabukhsh

Ashique Khudabukhsh My Australian Open prediction is Daniil Medvedev. He seems primed to win his first grand slam. 3 hours ago

luciahoff

TENNISMEDIA This is will be a good match. 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka against 2019 UsOpen finalist, Daniil Medv… https://t.co/dC1TcOOZOm 3 hours ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS RT @JCPGATA: Injured Popyrin bows out of Aussie Open: Russian Daniil Medvedev has ended the Australian Open campaign of Alexei Popyrin with… 7 hours ago

24NewsHDSports

24 News Sports RT @24NewsHD: World number four Daniil Medvedev eased past Alexei Popyrin in straight sets Saturday to set up a last-16 clash with former A… 8 hours ago

DixQuestions

DixQuestions #Tennis Australian Open : Daniil Medvedev vs Stanislas Wawrinka Who is gonna win and reach the next round ? #AO2020 #AusOpen 10 hours ago

SportInGenes

Sport In Genes New video by Australian Open TV: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexei Popyrin - Match Highlights (3R) | Australian Open 2020 https://t.co/cTpvIktym1 12 hours ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia put on a clinical performance to beat a suffering Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-3 6-2. https://t.co/QBAed2WYQX 1 day ago

