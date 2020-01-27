Global  

T20I: India crush New Zealand by seven wickets for 2-0 lead

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Auckland:* India tightened their grip on the T20I series with a seven-wicket drubbing of New Zealand in the second match after their bowlers stifled the hosts on a pocket-sized Eden Park here on Sunday. Boasting a formidable batting line-up, chasing 133 proved to be a cakewalk for the visitors on a pitch that was slightly on the...
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0 series lead

Auckland, Jan 26 (IANS) Opener K.L. Rahul scored consecutive fifties as India took a 2-0 lead in their five-match series against New Zealand with a seven-wicket...
Sify

NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's heroics help India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in Auckland T20I

India will take on New Zealand next in the second T20I on Sunday (January 26). Brief Scores: India 204/4 (KL Rahul 56, Shreyas Iyer 58*, Ish Sodhi 2-36) defeat...
DNA

