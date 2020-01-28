Global  

Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic on Twitter, shares photo of U-19 World Cup triumph

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the U-19 World Cup triumph.

Kaif posted the photo on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Wow! Been 20 years to this day, when we won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time ever. Was a privilege and an honour to captain a...
Mohammad Kaif celebrates 20 years of U-19 World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the U-19 World Cup triumph.
Sify

