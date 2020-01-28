Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic on Twitter, shares photo of U-19 World Cup triumph

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the U-19 World Cup triumph. Kaif posted the photo on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Wow! Been 20 years to this day, when we won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time ever. Was a privilege and an honour to captain a ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:53Published 5 days ago Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published on December 22, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Mohammad Kaif celebrates 20 years of U-19 World Cup triumph New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the U-19 World Cup triumph.

Sify 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this