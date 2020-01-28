Global  

Starling Marte trade reaction: Diamondbacks earn rave reviews for deal with Pirates

azcentral.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Could the Starling Marte trade make the Arizona Diamondbacks a serious contender in the NL West? MLB writers weigh in.
 
Arizona Diamondbacks close to Starling Marte trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

The Diamondbacks are on the verge of acquiring Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates.  
azcentral.com

Diamondbacks acquire OF Starling Marte from Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

azcentral

azcentral Starling Marte trade reaction: Diamondbacks earn rave reviews for deal with Pirates https://t.co/y7tTLR7CPY 4 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports RT @Jeremy_Cluff: "The #Dbacks having fabulous winter and certainly are now contenders in 2020." #MLB writers really like the #Diamondback… 13 minutes ago

Jeremy_Cluff

Jeremy Cluff "The #Dbacks having fabulous winter and certainly are now contenders in 2020." #MLB writers really like the… https://t.co/DL8hUyg2Di 14 minutes ago

USASport24

USA Sport24 MLB rumors: Diamondbacks praised for adding Starling Marte after Mets give up on deal | Instant reaction -… https://t.co/aFG5iuKYZN 8 hours ago

devonhenry77

Devon Henry RT @JordyHamm: Diamonds in the Desert Podcast - Starling Marte Trade Reaction Edition: - The Marte Party is in full effect - We've waited… 14 hours ago

JordyHamm

Jordan Hamm Diamonds in the Desert Podcast - Starling Marte Trade Reaction Edition: - The Marte Party is in full effect - We'v… https://t.co/febTyE6E1g 14 hours ago

DekeWhiten

Derrik Whiten RT @ThoughtsFTB: No More #MartePartay in #Pittsburgh as the @Pirates deal Starling Marte. https://t.co/MJaZxd6L4y 18 hours ago

ThoughtsFTB

Thoughts From The Bench No More #MartePartay in #Pittsburgh as the @Pirates deal Starling Marte. https://t.co/MJaZxd6L4y 18 hours ago

