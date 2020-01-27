Joe Buck joins Colin to reflect on starting his career as the son of a broadcasting legend | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck joins Colin Cowherd to discuss getting to call the Super Bowl and launching his career as the son of a legendary broadcaster, St. Louis Cardinals radio announcer Joe Buck.
