Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic Thiem

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic ThiemRafael Nadal's Australian Open campaign has been brought to a screeching halt in the quarter-finals at the hands of Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem.Thiem had never beaten Nadal in a Grand Slam, but turned it around on Wednesday...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nadal hails Thiem work after Grand Slam record bid dashed

Rafa Nadal paid the ultimate respect to his Australian Open conqueror Dominic Thiem on Wednesday, seeing something of himself in the hard-working Austrian after...
Reuters Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Thiem slays nemesis Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Wednesday with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden...
Reuters

Tweets about this

cjzisi

Christopher Zisi RT @JackRus44698878: @cjzisi The fucker, he's out!!! https://t.co/VukJIl3rhU ( sick of Spanish tennis players who wear matching pink tops a… 11 minutes ago

JackRus44698878

Jack Russel @cjzisi The fucker, he's out!!! https://t.co/VukJIl3rhU ( sick of Spanish tennis players who wear matching pink tops and sneakers!!!) 12 minutes ago

GabsSydney26

Gabby RT @abcnews: Rafael Nadal exits Australian Open, outgunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final clash https://t.co/z1nuBkz2UJ 20 minutes ago

LyndsayFarlow

Lʏɴᴅꜱᴀʏ Fᴀʀʟᴏᴡ RT @abcmelbourne: Rafael Nadal exits Australian Open, outgunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final clash https://t.co/FwY3zSf72R 30 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Rafael Nadal Knocked Out of Australian Open 2020, Loses to Dominic Thiem 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 in Quarter-final… https://t.co/RzkOCfzhL1 31 minutes ago

MickaelPinta

Mickaël Pinta RT @GracenoteGold: Tennis🎾 - Rafael Nadal loses 3 tie-breaks in a match for the first time in his career. #AusOpen #AO2020 44 minutes ago

abcnews

ABC News Rafael Nadal exits Australian Open, outgunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final clash https://t.co/z1nuBkz2UJ 49 minutes ago

abcmelbourne

ABC Melbourne Rafael Nadal exits Australian Open, outgunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final clash https://t.co/FwY3zSf72R 50 minutes ago

