West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain on target as leaders march on

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at West Ham. The Reds completed the full set of top-flight scalps – they have now beaten every team in the division this season – even though Jurgen Klopp’s side were nowhere […]



