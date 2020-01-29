Global  

West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain on target as leaders march on

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at West Ham. The Reds completed the full set of top-flight scalps – they have now beaten every team in the division this season – even though Jurgen Klopp’s side were nowhere […]

‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham

Steven Reid claimed that Liverpool FC have a “new signing” in the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the midfielder helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 2-0...
The Sport Review

Liverpool ease past West Ham to move 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table

West Ham United 0-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's fine finish saw the Reds move ever closer to a first top-flight title since...
Independent Also reported by •talkSPORTSoccerNews.com

