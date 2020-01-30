Global  

Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach final

BBC Sport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Garbine Muguruza continues her recent revival by reaching the Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Romania's Simona Halep.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Ashleigh Barty to make final

Sofia Kenin reaches her first Grand Slam final, beating top seed Ashleigh Barty in straight sets in the Australian Open semi-finals.
BBC News

Ashleigh Barty stunned by Sofia Kenin in Australian Open semi-final

Kenin will now lock horns with the winner of another semi-final clash between former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep. 
Zee News Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters India

andrewsduncan1

Andrew Duncan Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach final. 🇦🇺🎾#AusOpen #tennis https://t.co/A5IZbWA4Kk 7 minutes ago

taylor_cummins

Taylor Cummins 2-0. Unseeded Garbiñe Muguruza upsets #4 seed Simona Halep to reach the Australian Open Finals vs Sofia Kenin. Mu… https://t.co/runjRJoWWG 9 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint #SofiaKenin is into her first major final at age 21! She has to beat Garbiñe Muguruza to grab the… https://t.co/cB24i5T0mz 9 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Australian Open: Sofia Kenin, Garbine Muguruza earn final say with semi-final victories https://t.co/zrKpDhXOAv via @skinnergj 11 minutes ago

T365Official

Tennis365 Garbine Muguruza beats Simona Halep to reach #AusOpen final. https://t.co/jm1ELLo2qi 14 minutes ago

ThulanNkosi

thulani RT @ZeeNews: #GarbineMuguruza knocks out #SimonaHalep from #AustralianOpen https://t.co/ne1O1Q6LHT 15 minutes ago

Pinnacle

Pinnacle @Barcis6 Hello, We opened WTA Australian Open Final at: Sofia Kenin - 2.55 Garbine Muguruza - 1.58 Thanks 17 minutes ago

TheNationalUAE

The National Garbine Muguruza and Sofia Kenin defy expectations to set up #AusOpen2020 final clash https://t.co/yBKKsn17YE 19 minutes ago

